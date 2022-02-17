Elkhart man wanted in connection to Kroger robbery
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for help finding the suspect connected to a robbery at Kroger in Elkhart on February 13.
According to the EPD, they are looking for a black male, bald, between 5′7 and 5′11 and between 220 to 240 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, and dark jeans.
If you have any information please contact the EPD’s tip line at 574-389-4777, Det. Gayton at 574-295-7070, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
You can also submit a tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.