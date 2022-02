SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr. has been formally charged with 2 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted abuse of a corpse.

Police say Benitez-Tilley shot and killed Haley Smith and Dustin Carr in Elkhart on Saturday. He’s scheduled to have his initial hearing Thursday morning.

