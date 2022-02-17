Advertisement

Bremen man arrested for child molestation

Martin Rodriguez Lozano
Martin Rodriguez Lozano(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen man was recently arrested on child molestation charges.

61-year-old Martin Rodriguez Lozano was arrested on Feb. 9 after Marshall County Police concluded an investigation into alleged child molesting that began on Dec. 15, 2021.

Lozano faces two counts of child molestation and one count of identity deception.

He was lodged at the Marshall County Jail and was given a $50,000 cash bond.

