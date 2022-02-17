Berrien County Health Department changes mask guidance from ‘recommended’ to ‘optional’ in public settings

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) -Now to a new update on the latest recommendation on when to wear a mask in Berrien County.

The Berrien County Health Department is shifting its guidance for mask use in public settings from ‘recommended’ to ‘optional’.

Roughly a month after the Omicron surge peaked in Berrien County, Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates are plummeting.

Other factors like new treatments, vaccination rates, and more widespread immunity also play a role in bringing us into what health officials are calling the ‘post-surge’ phase of the pandemic.

Spectrum Health hospitals cared for more than 400 Covid-19 patients daily as recently as Jan. 25th.

Less than a month later, their hospital census sits at just 258, dropping more than 35%.

This comes with a recent 60% decrease in hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland, as well as total case and positivity rate drops.

Better tools to fight transmission and infections also played a role in changing the mask guidance.

Officials say more than 85% of Berrien County residents aged 65 and older are vaccinated.

They say tests are more available now to let people know if they should isolate.

New outpatient remedies like antiviral treatments and monoclonal antibodies are more available.

Hospitals also have more tools to work with including Remdesivir and convalescent plasma treatments.

Even though these trends are encouraging, Berrien County still falls in the red zone for high risk of transmission, joining all but two other counties in the state.

Officials still recommend wearing a mask in high-risk congregate settings, like long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, prisons, jails and health care centers, regardless of vaccination status.

The acting Berrien County Health Officer says he’s still asking residents to stay vigilant against the virus.

“It’s going down to individual responsibility so you need to start to assess you, your family, your loved ones, and your circle of influence. Anybody who might be high risk. We know age has a strong correlation with the severity of illness. Diabetes, obesity--those are all things that have a high correlation of poor outcomes,” said Berrien County interim Health Officer Guy Miller

Van Buren and Cass Counties also dialed back their mask guidance from recommending people wear masks in public to saying people have the option to wear them.

This aligns these counties with the State of Michigan’s mask guidance they changed on Feb. 16th.

