Amendments made to controversial education bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the most controversial bills of this session of the Indiana General Assembly has changed drastically.

A large crowd gathered at the Statehouse for Wednesday’s hearing on House Bill 1134.

Originally, the bill would have restricted what teachers could say about race, history and politics in Indiana classrooms.

On Wednesday, that bill was amended and stripped of all but one paragraph, but it is still intended to give parents more say in the type of lessons being taught to their children.

The amended bill trimmed the list of concepts that schools may not teach, from eight to three.

One, that one group is superior or inferior to another.

Two, that one group should be treated differently.

Three, that individuals are inherently responsible for the past actions of others.

There are still mixed feelings about the amended bill.

“We have 60,000 teachers here in Indiana and great teachers. Now, do some of them cross the line? Yeah, they do...It’s about parents being involved in their children’s education and everybody wants that to happen,” said Senator Linda Rogers.

“We had educators in these meetings who also met with us, down here in rooms, who said they needed some guardrails,” said Representative Tony Cook.

Teachers would no longer be required to post materials online, but they would be the first line of contact for any complaint or concern

“We don’t only look at the materials through an academic lens...Teachers are members of the community, in which we teach...Yet, we understand that our increasingly diverse communities deserve materials that reflect more than one perspective,” said Teacher Christiana Beebe.

“There’s a reason why parents, not just within the state of Indiana, but other states as well, have reached a point of frustration where they no longer can feel that their concerns are being solved and resolved at the district level,” said one parent.

“...and I believe that I am in the majority of parents in Indiana when I say I am happy with the way my children are being taught,” said another parent.

“Unfortunately there’s a growing number of those who are pushing one side of the issue and parents and families in Indiana just don’t want that,” another parent said.

The bill is currently in the hands of the Senate.

