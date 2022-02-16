Advertisement

Woman arrested for St. Joseph County shooting death

Rebecca Powell
Rebecca Powell(St. Joseph County Police)
By Carli Luca
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is in custody after a man was found shot to death in what police are calling an apparent domestic homicide.

Police responded to the 52200 block of Laurel Road in Clay Township around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. They found 66-year-old Geoff Delusignan dead inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.

County Police have arrested 63-year-old Rebecca Powell on a preliminary charge of murder. Both Powell and Delusignan are residents of the Laurel Road home.

Powell has been booked into the St. Joseph County Jail where she awaits formal charges. An arraignment is expected this week.

Authorities say if convicted of murder, Powell faces 45 to 65 years in prison.

