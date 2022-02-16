Advertisement

Two displaced, one taken to hospital after apartment fire

Crews respond to apartment fire at Western & Meade
Crews respond to apartment fire at Western & Meade(WNDU)
By Carli Luca
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are displaced after a fire in South Bend. It happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday at Western & Meade in the apartments above the Hell’s Angels building.

All residents were able to get out before crews arrived on scene, but two people are getting help from the Red Cross with shelter. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the blaze, which they could see as they approached the building.

”I arrived on scene first, I was probably about six blocks away and I could see those flames in the sky,” explained Battalion Chief Mike Lagodney.

Though the first level of the building was not affected, crews are still evaluating how much damage was done to the second floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

