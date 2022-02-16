Job Category: News

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU-TV is a great place for experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of The University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest news gathering and production technology to better serve our community. WNDU is the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC, Antenna TV, Circle TV, and The Grio affiliate. WNDU serves more than 279,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU is seeking a news leader who has strong teaching and coaching skills, a passion to produce and an innovative approach to delivering content to all WNDU platforms. The News Director is responsible for supervision of all areas of the news department. The News Director works closely with the General Manager and must have the ability to implement and execute a strategic plan.

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Recruiting, hiring, coaching, mentoring, supervising and evaluating newsroom personnel

- Setting standards and goals for newsroom operations and content

- Building and implementing a strategic plan

- Strong working knowledge of community issues

- Oversee all content gathering and presentation guidelines

- Planning of big event coverage such as elections, debates and local community events

- Knowledge and proficiency in posting content to websites and social media

- Prepare and manage annual department budget

Qualifications/Requirements:

- College degree – preferably related to journalism

- Minimum three years newsroom management experience

- Ability to work closely with other station department heads and fellow managers within the company

- Ability to meet deadlines while handling multiple tasks

