Mishawaka HS student who threatened school with shooting placed on house arrest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A student who threatened to carry out a shooting at Mishawaka High School in December is no longer in juvenile custody after being put on probation.

Today’s hearing ended with the 17-year-old being placed on house arrest for the next 60 days.

The former student, was also ordered to stay away from the school and its assistant principal whom he threatened to shoot in an email.

The teen is due back in court in August for a review hearing.

