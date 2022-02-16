Medical Moment: Aristada, a new drug for treating schizophrenia

(WNDU) - More than 3 million people in the U.S. are living with schizophrenia.

Even though medications can treat symptoms, some patients have trouble remembering to take their pills every day. But now, an injectable is providing an alternative.

More than 90% of people diagnosed with schizophrenia experience delusions as well as auditory and visual hallucinations.

“Schizophrenia can really be detrimental to someone’s brain,” Rakesh Amin, Chief Medical Care Officer at Athena Care, said.

Advances have been made in medications to control symptoms, but the problem happens when patients stop taking their medications.

“Once we treat these patients and we get relief of their symptoms, most of these patients are going to stop their medications,” Rakesh continued.

But schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that needs to be managed with continuous medication.

“Once they stop their medications, it can lead to exacerbation of their psychosis,” Rakesh said.

Now Aristada, an injectable, is giving patients an alternative to daily oral medications. It can be given every four, six, or eight weeks and the medicine is slowly released into the body over time. In an international study, patients on Aristada had fewer delusions and hallucinations after 12 weeks.

“We can provide them an extra layer of protection in terms of treatment adherence but also an extra layer of protection to help with their brain,” Rakesh stated.

