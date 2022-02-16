Advertisement

Janus Motorcycles wins “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” Competition

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Janus Motorcycles is the first ever winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Competition!

“This contest featured some of the coolest, most incredible things made anywhere,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “We are very pleased with the interest level for the first year – both the companies that entered and the thousands of votes cast each round. It’s been a great way to celebrate the state’s rich manufacturing history.”

General Manager Grant Longenbaugh accepted the company’s award Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Janus Motorcycles are built to order right in Goshen and sell directly to riders in all 50 states.

You can take a more in-depth look at the Halcyon 450 that is built in Goshen made by the motorcycle manufacturer by clicking here.

The runner-up of the contest was the Hoosier Bat Company in Valparaiso.

