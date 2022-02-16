Advertisement

Garth Brooks returning to Notre Dame Stadium

Garth Brooks performing at Notre Dame in 2018
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Garth Brooks is making his return to Notre Dame.

For the first time in over three years, the country star will perform at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

He last performed on campus back in October of 2018 and had promised the 80,000 fans in attendance that he would return.

“I’ll say it again, Notre Dame Stadium is built for concerts,” Brooks said. “Because this place is so special, I asked to come back to Notre Dame. We are bringing a whole different stage and show from last time. I could not be more excited!”

The University of Notre Dame says Brooks was the first artist to perform a full, stand-alone concert in the 91-year-old football stadium. This year, the performance at Notre Dame Stadium will be his only tour date in Indiana, Michigan or Illinois.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them for $98.95 from Ticketmaster or by calling 877-654-2784. Tickets will not be sold at the venue box office.

The performance will feature in-the-round seating, with a limit of eight tickets available per purchase.

