FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Battle of the Seasons, Rain Changes to Ice and Snow Through Thursday

WIND ADVISORY: 10AM - 7PM WEDNESDAY

A wind advisory has been issued for all Michiana counties ahead of a very windy day. Winds between 20-30 miles per hour with winds gusting between 45 and 55 miles per hour are possible.

FLOOD WATCH: 7PM WEDNESDAY – 7PM THURSDAY

A Flood watch has been issued for all Michiana counties excluding Berrien and LaPorte counties. Rain moves in Wednesday afternoon, becoming heavy overnight into Thursday morning. Rainfall between 1-2 inches combined with melting snow raises the flooding concerns across the region.

WINTER STORM WATCH: 10AM THURSDAY – 10PM THURSDAY

A winter storm watch has been issued for all Michiana counties. A glaze of ice is possible during the morning on Thursday and then a period of moderate to heavy snow is likely into the afternoon and evening Thursday. Snow accumulations for parts of Michiana will top out between 4-8 inches.

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick - 5:00AM WED: WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday will begin with temperatures in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies with winds beginning to gust between 30-50 miles per hour. It remains windy through the middle of the day as temperatures continue to rise. Snow will melt quickly as rain showers begin to develop across the area by 4 or 5pm. Rain turns heavy by the evening and overnight. Heavy rain and melting snow will cause some localized flooding across Michiana. Temperatures will remain in the 40s overnight. Winds remain gusty, between 30-40 miles per hour through the evening. High of 50.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain continues into the morning with gusty winds. Temperatures begin to fall as colder air floods in from the north, during this time a break in the precipitation is possible. That will cut down on ice accumulations for most of Michiana. There is the chance of a glaze for most as the changeover happens during the lighter precipitation. A second round of heavier moisture moves in later in the early afternoon. This could begin as a mix but quickly change over to heavy snow. Snow will fall between 1-2 inches per hour through the afternoon and quickly accumulate. Some parts of Michiana will end up with between 4 and 8 inches of snow. This will cause travel impacts throughout the day on Thursday and even into the first part of Friday. Highs in the 30s with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

