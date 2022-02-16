Advertisement

Berrien County Police sit down with community members over coffee

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, officers in Berrien County sat down with community members in the area for a quick cup of coffee.

Members of the Michigan State Police, Buchanan Police Department, and Berrien County Sheriff’s Department were in attendance. It’s one way that those departments are trying to create relationships with the communities they serve.

The two hour event gave both the police force and the people a chance to have a moment to talk about life and ask questions in a different setting.

Holly Higgs, of the Michigan State Police, hopes that these events can take place more often.

“We’re really hoping now that COVID is on the downside that we will be able to have more and be able to reach more communities,” Holly said.

The next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ has not been scheduled yet.

