16th annual Day of Man fundraiser kicks off at Notre Dame

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Notre Dame students will freeze for a reason on Wednesday.

It’s all for the annual Day of Man fundraiser. The residents of Siegfried Hall will walk around campus in shorts, t-shirts, and sandals while collecting money.

Every dollar raised will go to the Center for the Homeless.

The fundraiser started 16 years ago when a Siegfried resident forgot his coat on his way to class.

“He was nice and cold,” said Charlie Lemkuil, a Notre Dame senior. “He just kind of had this thought like wait, what about other people who don’t have jackets during this time? So, he thought about the South Bend Center for the Homeless.”

Last year, students raised over $33,000 and they hope to break the record this year.

Students will be outside the dining halls collecting money from 5 – 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening.

You can also donate online by clicking here.

