Wolcottville police officer arrested following investigation into alleged misconduct with minor

An arrest has been made.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police detectives have arrested a Wolcottville police officer following an investigation of alleged official misconduct involving a minor.

Officer Zarek B. Finley, 27, of Wolcottville, was arrested on multiple felony charges related to this investigation and is currently being held in the Noble County Jail without bond pending his initial court appearance.

Police say they began investigating on Feb. 4 following a complaint from the mother of the victim, a 16-year-old girl. In that initial complaint, the mother alleged that Finley was exchanging inappropriate electronic communications with her daughter via social media messaging platforms.

Finley was arrested on Monday. He faces the following charges:

  • Attempted Child Seduction, Level 5 Felony
  • Attempted Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor, Level 6 Felony
  • Attempted Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

