Advertisement

Valentine’s survey: Americans are less likely than ever to have sex or get married

There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping,...
There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials.(Stocksnap from Pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, it’s also a time to reassess the state of relationships.

According to the General Social Survey, 26% of Americans ages 18 and up didn’t have sex once over the past year.

While some of that can be blamed on the pandemic, social scientists point out it is a trend that has been developing over time – on par with an increase in unmarried men and women living alone.

While younger people are struggling romantically, the percentage of people over 55 in a relationship has remained steady.

And there is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials. That means though there are fewer marriages, the ones that do happen are more likely to succeed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
UPDATE: Investigation underway in Elkhart after two bodies found
Haley Smith, 22, and her fiancé were killed Saturday night at an Elkhart business.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in the killing of engaged couple at Elkhart business
Several RV units were destroyed by a fire at a Keystone plant in Goshen.
RV units destroyed at Goshen plant
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Seasonal Whiplash Wednesday and Thursday
A woman reports two men stole her car while she was pumping gas at the BP station off Mayflower...
Car stolen at gas pump in South Bend

Latest News

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Accounting firm: Trump financial statements aren’t reliable
Educators are facing an uphill battle but continue to forge ahead
Michigan educators hopeful Governor’s budget proposal will reverse frightening trends
The FBI is looking for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect known as the...
FBI offers $10,000 to help catch suspect of 11 bank robberies called ‘Route 91 Bandit’
Justice Barrett spoke at Notre Dame and gave a keynote address to a legal symposium.
Justice Barrett delivers keynote address at legal symposium on ND campus