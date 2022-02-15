Advertisement

Traffic stop in Elkhart County leads to arrest after police find marijuana, handgun

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago woman was arrested after Indiana State Police found marijuana and a handgun during a traffic stop over the weekend.

30-year-old Natalie Garcia was stopped around 11 p.m. on Saturday while heading east on the Indiana Toll Road. Garcia was stopped near mile marker 105, approximately two miles west of the Middlebury exit.

When officers stopped the car, they could smell marijuana, which led to a search. Garcia is now charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, as well as having a handgun without a permit.

Press release from Indiana State Police:

A Chicago woman was arrested this weekend after troopers discovered a pound of marijuana and a handgun during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. on February 12, 2022, Trooper Luis Alvarez and Probationary Trooper Joshua Brown stopped a black 2016 Nissan for several moving violations as it traveled eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 105.  This is approximately two miles west of the Middlebury Exit.

While the troopers spoke to the driver, Natalie Garcia, 30 of Chicago, IL they smelled the odor of raw marijuana.  Troopers searched the Nissan and discovered several plastic bags of suspected marijuana.  Troopers also discovered a loaded handgun.  The weight of the marijuana was approximately one pound.

Garcia was arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Handgun Without a Permit.  She was then transported to the Elkhart County Jail.

