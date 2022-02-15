Teen waived to adult court for murder charge in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Royal Robertson just turned 15-years-old last month, but today he became a full-fledged adult in the eyes of the law.

Robertson faces nine charges including murder, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence—all for his alleged behavior as a 14-year-old.

On a mid-October afternoon in Benton Harbor, Robertson allegedly invited four friends over to play basketball, knowing the murder of Quwang-tri Jones—his girlfriend’s cousin--was part of the game plan.

“He described them playing basketball, and Quan made a basket. He was kind of celebrating, and smiling, and looking at Royal. As Quan turned away, Royal told her he pulled his gun out and shot him in the back of the head. After he fell, he shot him in the head a second time,” said Hon. Mabel J. Mayfield, Berrien County Chief Judge.

Robertson’s alleged deeds, and words undermined the notion of keeping his case in juvenile court. Today some incriminating Facebook posts were cited by the judge. “Quote, I’m about that. I had to pop him. I’m a killer. If you aint no killer, you can’t hang around me.”

On one hand, Robertson was only 14-years old at the time of the fatal shooting. On the other hand, he was on probation at the time and wearing an electronic tether.

Finally, Robertson’s behavior at the time of his arrest was said to mark a “first” in the long career of the lead detective. “Prior to Royal being taken into custody, Quantilla (Royal’s mother) was upset and yelling at Royal and became even more upset when he was just smiling and laughing at her. ‘Quote, I can’t recall seeing a person arrested for first degree murder, and laughing,’” Judge Mayfield said.

Robertson will be back in court on the 23rd of February.

The judge continued his bond at $500,000 cash.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.