St. Joseph County commissioners veto ‘Motels4Now’ grant

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County commissioners say they need more time before approving additional funding for the Motels4Now program.

On Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to veto a $1.6 million grant that would help fund the program through March 2023. It comes after officials proposed a plan to build new Motels4Now facilities on the sprawling Portage Manor property in South Bend.

Despite already getting the nod for an extension from city council last week, Commissioner Derek Dieter had this to say about why commissioners are deciding to veto the bill for now.

“We have some issues with the funding around that,” Dieter says. “Specifically, 701 Niles where there is also homeless people there. Certain things came to light, which I can’t specifically talk about now because we currently investigating it.

“But we just want to make sure everything is okay,” he continued. “We are just looking to explore paperwork, get more information and we did not feel it was right to be allocating funds until we know exactly where they are going, and what they are going to be used for.”

Despite the veto, Dieter says commissioners will revisit the extension of the Motels4Now program at a later date.

