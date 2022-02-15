Advertisement

South Bend Mayor delivers 2021 Financial Address showing that investments in the city have been beneficial

By Samantha Albert
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor, James Mueller, joined the common council to deliver his annual address regarding finances and the general condition of the city.

“We’re here at a moment in time where we really do feel that this can be a generational opportunity for transformation of our community,” said Mayor Mueller.

His overview of the 2021 financial year shows that South Bend and its community have been all about increases, and building better.

Mueller also looked forward, stating objects on the 2022 Budget; “Strong neighborhoods, Safe Community for Everyone, Robust, Sustainable Infrastructure, Equitable Access to Opportunity, Youth and Workforce Development, and then a Leading City Team,” showing that growth is expected to continue.

Mayor Mueller’s 2021 Financial Highlights showed multiple areas of growth in Economic Recovery from the pandemic, Infrastructure, and Regional Development Authority. Proving that efforts and investments in the city of South Bend have been beneficial.

“This is good where your debt is staying roughly the same, and your population is increasing, so that number has been dropping as well,” Mayor Mueller said.

In a graph of the city’s debt per capita, due to population increase, numbers are slowly decreasing, and governmental debt was looked at as well.

“We want to continue to leverage interest rates and our debt position to make strong investments and increase the growth here,” said Mayor Mueller.

Other 2021 highlights included the 138 local restaurants that were given Covid-19 Relief, and the beginning of the ‘Rebuilding Our Streets’ initiative, that will put $9.7 million into fixing the city’s roadways.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Smith, 22, and her fiancé were killed Saturday night at an Elkhart business.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in the killing of engaged couple at Elkhart business
Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
UPDATE: Investigation underway in Elkhart after two bodies found
Several RV units were destroyed by a fire at a Keystone plant in Goshen.
RV units destroyed at Goshen plant
A woman reports two men stole her car while she was pumping gas at the BP station off Mayflower...
Car stolen at gas pump in South Bend
First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather
South Bend Mayor James Mueller joined this evening's Common Council Meeting to deliver his...
South Bend State of the City
Educators are facing an uphill battle but continue to forge ahead
Michigan educators hopeful Governor’s budget proposal will reverse frightening trends
Justice Barrett spoke at Notre Dame and gave a keynote address to a legal symposium.
Justice Barrett delivers keynote address at legal symposium on ND campus