South Bend Mayor delivers 2021 Financial Address showing that investments in the city have been beneficial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor, James Mueller, joined the common council to deliver his annual address regarding finances and the general condition of the city.

“We’re here at a moment in time where we really do feel that this can be a generational opportunity for transformation of our community,” said Mayor Mueller.

His overview of the 2021 financial year shows that South Bend and its community have been all about increases, and building better.

Mueller also looked forward, stating objects on the 2022 Budget; “Strong neighborhoods, Safe Community for Everyone, Robust, Sustainable Infrastructure, Equitable Access to Opportunity, Youth and Workforce Development, and then a Leading City Team,” showing that growth is expected to continue.

Mayor Mueller’s 2021 Financial Highlights showed multiple areas of growth in Economic Recovery from the pandemic, Infrastructure, and Regional Development Authority. Proving that efforts and investments in the city of South Bend have been beneficial.

“This is good where your debt is staying roughly the same, and your population is increasing, so that number has been dropping as well,” Mayor Mueller said.

In a graph of the city’s debt per capita, due to population increase, numbers are slowly decreasing, and governmental debt was looked at as well.

“We want to continue to leverage interest rates and our debt position to make strong investments and increase the growth here,” said Mayor Mueller.

Other 2021 highlights included the 138 local restaurants that were given Covid-19 Relief, and the beginning of the ‘Rebuilding Our Streets’ initiative, that will put $9.7 million into fixing the city’s roadways.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.