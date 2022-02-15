Pretrial conference held for Michiana man who killed his family as a teenager

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - One of Michiana’s most notorious murder cases was back in court on Tuesday.

A pretrial conference was held today in the case of Jeff Pelley.

In April of 1989, the Olive Branch Church Parsonage in Lakeville became a bloody crime scene. The prevailing legal opinion is that Pelley, who was 17 at the time of the incident, shot and killed his father, stepmother, and two younger stepsisters under the age of 10 so he would no longer be grounded and would be free to attend a high school prom.

While the murders took place in 1989, Pelley wasn’t charged until 2002, and wasn’t convicted until 2006. These convictions were reversed by the Indiana Court of Appeals in 2008, and then reinstated by the Indiana Supreme Court in 2009.

A hearing date has been set for March 14.

Attorneys for Pelley will present evidence asserting there were constitutional problems with his convictions.

