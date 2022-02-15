Advertisement

Michigan educators hopeful Governor’s budget proposal will reverse frightening trends

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Earlier today, the Michigan Education Association released a statewide survey of 2,600 educators. The survey examined the most crucial challenges facing the state’s education system.

The survey sheds light on this multi-pronged issue, and about 9/10 educators surveyed are concerned about staffing shortages and student behavior, and mental health and just over 8/10 are worried about staff wages and benefits.

Paula Herbart, Michigan Education Association President said that “the educator shortage is having a daily impact on students and educators alike. This is adding to already overwhelming pressure caused by meeting students’ academic, social, and emotional needs while also dealing with COVID-19.”

Some of the other obstacles educators claim they are facing include limited staff and available substitute teachers, reduced bus routes, an increase in the number of teachers leaving the profession or retiring, and an ineffective evaluation system.

“State leaders must take action today to retain current educators and recruit new ones,” affirmed Herbart.

Educators in Michigan are hopeful that Governor Witmer’s latest budget proposal can serve as a sizable first step toward preserving and promoting education in the state.

