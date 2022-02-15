Advertisement

Masks will be optional at PHM schools starting Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, masks will be optional for all schools in the Penn-Harris-Madison school system.

The change was approved unanimously by the school board Monday night. This decision brings an end to the mask mandate that has been in effect since late August.

The new measure does not include any consideration for state or county metrics when making decisions about COVID-19 protocols in the future.

Plexiglass in cafeterias and other social distancing tools in school buildings will also be removed as part of the approval.

