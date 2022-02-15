Justice Barrett delivers keynote address at legal symposium on ND campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “It’s like learning to ride a bike, with everybody watching you.”

That’s how U.S. Supreme Courte Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett summed up her first 16-or so months on the job.

Justice Barrett today delivered the keynote address at a legal symposium on the Notre Dame campus. Later, during a question-and-answer session, she was asked about the differences between serving on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court. “There’s no 7th Circuit blog, but there is a Scotus blog, you know, picking apart every case on the docket. So, I think the visibility of the cases and feeling like you know, I’m learning a new job.”

Justice Barrett is living the Notre Dame Law School motto that the school produces a “different kind of lawyer.” For instance, she’s the first woman with school aged children to serve on the high court.

“I was telling a friend recently that I feel sure that the other day, before I came into court, I was the only one of the justices who was listening to the Encanto soundtrack.”

Justice Barrett says this marks the first time she’s been back to South Bend since August of 2021 and that yesterday, she spent time visiting with her old neighbors. “I like being at Notre Dame and in South Bend where people know me, knew me before I was Justice Barrett. Now, when I meet people it’s under different circumstances so I’m very much glad that you’re willing to have me back at any time because I do very much miss my life here.”

