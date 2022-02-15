Advertisement

Investigation underway after pedestrian is struck and killed by semi on Indiana Toll Road

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after an Angola man was struck and killed while walking on the Indiana Toll Road late Monday night in LaGrange County.

Police received a call at around 11:45 p.m. regarding a person walking on the Indiana Toll Road near the 121-mile marker. While in route, police received a second and third call about a semi hitting an object in the same area that was possibly a person.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 43-year-old Nathaniel W. Stewart of Angola, lying unresponsive in the roadway. Troopers and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful, and Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the semi is cooperating fully with the investigation and has voluntarily submitted to chemical testing, despite drugs and alcohol not being suspected as contributing factors.

Although police have not yet determined why Stewart was walking on the road, they were able to track footprints in the snow, which suggested he had climbed over from the north side of the interstate fence (coming from the direction of a residence where he had been staying in Sturgis, Mich.), walked through the side ditch, and then onto the road.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Smith, 22, and her fiancé were killed Saturday night at an Elkhart business.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in the killing of engaged couple at Elkhart business
Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
UPDATE: Investigation underway in Elkhart after two bodies found
Several RV units were destroyed by a fire at a Keystone plant in Goshen.
RV units destroyed at Goshen plant
First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday
A woman reports two men stole her car while she was pumping gas at the BP station off Mayflower...
Car stolen at gas pump in South Bend

Latest News

The 3-year-old Siamese/Lynx Point mix was brought to the shelter covered in fleas and severely...
HSEC rescues cat severely injured by BB pellets
Jonathan Mast
Elkhart man arrested following shooting in Milford
An arrest has been made.
Wolcottville police officer arrested following investigation into alleged misconduct with minor
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Flood Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Rain, Ice and Heavy Snow