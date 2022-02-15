Investigation underway after pedestrian is struck and killed by semi on Indiana Toll Road

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after an Angola man was struck and killed while walking on the Indiana Toll Road late Monday night in LaGrange County.

Police received a call at around 11:45 p.m. regarding a person walking on the Indiana Toll Road near the 121-mile marker. While in route, police received a second and third call about a semi hitting an object in the same area that was possibly a person.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 43-year-old Nathaniel W. Stewart of Angola, lying unresponsive in the roadway. Troopers and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful, and Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the semi is cooperating fully with the investigation and has voluntarily submitted to chemical testing, despite drugs and alcohol not being suspected as contributing factors.

Although police have not yet determined why Stewart was walking on the road, they were able to track footprints in the snow, which suggested he had climbed over from the north side of the interstate fence (coming from the direction of a residence where he had been staying in Sturgis, Mich.), walked through the side ditch, and then onto the road.

