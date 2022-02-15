HSEC rescues cat severely injured by BB pellets

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County cares for animals every day, including injured ones.

In January, Albany was rescued by animal control officers.

The 3-year-old Siamese/Lynx Point mix was brought to the shelter covered in fleas and severely injured.

After doing x-rays, staff discovered his leg was shattered from BB pellets, and he had pellets in his chest.

“We have a clinic here, amazing staff,” said Janet Graham, marketing & outreach manager for HSEC. “And they were able to do surgery and remove the leg and remove the other pellets. And he’s healing nicely and ready for a home.”

There’s a February adoption special happening right now at the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

You can adopt Albany or any other pet older than 6 months for just $14.

For more information or to fill out an adoption application, click here.

