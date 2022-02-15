Healthy Families and Futures: Identifying heart disease risk factors

(WNDU) - February is Heart Health Month and according to a new survey most Americans know if heart disease runs in their family.

A third of the people surveyed believe that there’s nothing they can do to reduce their risk of heart disease. The survey shows 40% of people who have lost a family member to heart disease have never been screened for the condition. This number jumps to 54% among the millennial demographic.

Dr. Samir Kapadia is a cardiologist with the Cleveland Clinic, and he says risk factors can be identified thanks to medical advancements.

“There is also, now, much fancier tests to understand why family history is impacting your heart health,” Kapadia said. “If you have cardiomyopathies, if you have QT syndrome so there are genetic problems, then you have specific treatments now designed to counter those familial traits that can lead to ill effects.”

If you have a family history of heart disease, talk to your doctor about ways to reduce risk.

