Advertisement

Healthy Families and Futures: Identifying heart disease risk factors

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - February is Heart Health Month and according to a new survey most Americans know if heart disease runs in their family.

A third of the people surveyed believe that there’s nothing they can do to reduce their risk of heart disease. The survey shows 40% of people who have lost a family member to heart disease have never been screened for the condition. This number jumps to 54% among the millennial demographic.

Dr. Samir Kapadia is a cardiologist with the Cleveland Clinic, and he says risk factors can be identified thanks to medical advancements.

“There is also, now, much fancier tests to understand why family history is impacting your heart health,” Kapadia said. “If you have cardiomyopathies, if you have QT syndrome so there are genetic problems, then you have specific treatments now designed to counter those familial traits that can lead to ill effects.”

If you have a family history of heart disease, talk to your doctor about ways to reduce risk.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Smith, 22, and her fiancé were killed Saturday night at an Elkhart business.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in the killing of engaged couple at Elkhart business
Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
UPDATE: Investigation underway in Elkhart after two bodies found
The suspect Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, of Goshen, was arrested on Sunday in connection to a...
Court docs: Disturbing details of Elkhart double homicide
First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday
Several RV units were destroyed by a fire at a Keystone plant in Goshen.
RV units destroyed at Goshen plant

Latest News

Pretrial conference held for Michiana man who killed his family as a teenager
Joe Donnelly was sworn in as US Ambassador of Vatican City and will soon move to Italy, though...
Donnelly sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to Vatican City
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The investigation of a double homicide in Elkhart at a Papa John's continues as shocking new...
New details emerge in double homicide at Papa John's in Elkhart
Police arrested Samuel Byfield, 22, for attempted murder, robbery, battery with a deadly...
Arrest made in Elkhart stabbing