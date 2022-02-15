Advertisement

Former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly sworn in as newest ambassador to the Vatican

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. gave a blessing to Joe Donnelly, a Notre Dame alumnus, as he was sworn in.

The U.S. Senate approved Donnelly for the position in a voice vote in January. President Joe Biden nominated Donnelly in October.

Donnelly is a Democrat who served six years in the U.S. House of Representatives before winning election to the Senate in 2012. He lost his 2018 reelection bid to Republican Mike Braun.

As a professor of the practice at Notre Dame from 2019 to 2021, Donnelly taught courses in the Keough School of Global Affairs on American politics, public policy and leadership. He also has practiced law over the past three years with the Washington, D.C., firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

