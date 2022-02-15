First Alert Forecast: Flood Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Rain, Ice and Heavy Snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FLOOD WATCH: 7PM WEDNESDAY – 7PM THURSDAY

A Flood watch has been issued for all Michiana counties excluding Berrien and LaPorte counties. Rain moves in Wednesday afternoon, becoming heavy overnight into Thursday morning. Rainfall between 1-2 inches combined with melting snow raises the flooding concerns across the region.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with highs reaching into the middle 30s during the afternoon. Some melting is possible with the rays of sunshine making it through. High of 35.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds later in the evening with temperatures hovering at or above the freezing mark overnight. Snow will continue to slowly melt as it turns breezy by the morning. Low of 32.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday will begin with temperatures in the 30s under mostly cloudy skies with winds beginning to gust between 30-50 miles per hour. It remains windy through the middle of the day as temperatures continue to rise. Snow will melt quickly as rain showers begin to develop across the area by 3 or 4pm. Rain turns heavy by the evening and overnight. Heavy rain and melting snow will cause some localized flooding across Michiana. Temperatures will remain in the 40s overnight. Winds remain gusty, between 30-40 miles per hour through the evening. High of 50.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain continues into the morning with gusty winds. Temperatures begin to fall as colder air floods in from the north. This will eventually create a changeover from Rain to ice and eventually snow. The timing for this changeover is still up in the air depending on the exact track of the low and how quickly the cold air moves into the region. There is the chance of a glaze of us and then a few inches of heavy wet snow after the cold air moves in. This will cause travel impacts throughout the day on Thursday and even into the first part of Friday. Highs in the 30s with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

LONG RANGE: After this storm system moves through, the chilly air will be around into Friday with highs likely into the 20s. This does not last long as we may return into the 40s over the weekend with a few more chances for some rain or rain and snow showers into next week. The rest of February looks mild and damp. Temperatures likely average out into the lower 40s. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, February 14th , 2022

Monday’s High: 21

Monday’s Low: 6

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

