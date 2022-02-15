Elkhart man arrested following shooting in Milford

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was arrested following a shooting over the weekend in Milford.

Police were called to the 100 block of South James Street just after 5 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for the treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Mast of Elkhart, had left the scene. Mast was eventually apprehended and is currently incarcerated in the Kosciusko County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.