Advertisement

Elkhart man arrested following shooting in Milford

Jonathan Mast
Jonathan Mast(Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was arrested following a shooting over the weekend in Milford.

Police were called to the 100 block of South James Street just after 5 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for the treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Mast of Elkhart, had left the scene. Mast was eventually apprehended and is currently incarcerated in the Kosciusko County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Smith, 22, and her fiancé were killed Saturday night at an Elkhart business.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in the killing of engaged couple at Elkhart business
Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
UPDATE: Investigation underway in Elkhart after two bodies found
Several RV units were destroyed by a fire at a Keystone plant in Goshen.
RV units destroyed at Goshen plant
First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday
A woman reports two men stole her car while she was pumping gas at the BP station off Mayflower...
Car stolen at gas pump in South Bend

Latest News

Investigation underway after pedestrian is struck and killed by semi on Indiana Toll Road
The 3-year-old Siamese/Lynx Point mix was brought to the shelter covered in fleas and severely...
HSEC rescues cat severely injured by BB pellets
An arrest has been made.
Wolcottville police officer arrested following investigation into alleged misconduct with minor
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Flood Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Rain, Ice and Heavy Snow