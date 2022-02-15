Court docs: Disturbing details of Elkhart double homicide

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -

WARNING: Some details of the crime listed below are disturbing.

The suspect in the Elkhart double homicide on Saturday is facing several preliminary charges that range from murder to abuse of a corpse.

Family members confirm with 16 News Now the victims, Haley Smith and Dustin Carr, were recently engaged.

Court documents say on February 13th, just after 10 in the morning, the Elkhart Police Department was dispatched to Papa John’s at the C Street Center on Cassopolis Street regarding an employee arriving to work, who had found two dead bodies behind the building.

The Papa John’s worker reportedly told police the victims had worked the closing shift the night before on Saturday.

Police called the Elkhart County Homicide Unit because they believed the deaths of 22-year-old Haley Smith and 37-year-old Dustin Carr were criminal.

Court docs: Last person to work with Smith and Carr

In an interview with the on-scene investigator, the man who found his coworkers’ bodies reportedly said he had learned 19-year-old Jose Benitez-Tilley – a former Papa John’s employee – had been at the C Street Center location at around 10 p.m. the night before (February 12th), trying to get a job while the victims were working.

Court documents point to the Papa John’s employee telling police they have had unspecified issues with Benitez-Tilley in the past.

A homicide detective interviewed another Papa John’s worker, one who had been working late on February 12th,when Carr and Smith would last work. That employee confirmed Benitez-Tilley, a former employee, came to the restaurant to try to get a job again. A brief conversation took place, and the worker told police that’s when Jose left, only to return a short time later and was milling about and speaking with Dustin Carr.

When the unnamed worker left around 11:15 p.m. on February 12th, they reportedly told police Jose, Dustin, and Haley Smith were still at Papa John’s.

Video surveillance footage, finding the suspect

Court papers stated video surveillance from a nearby Family Dollar showed a gold Dodge Caravan parking in the C Street Center shopping plaza just before 10 p.m. A person got out of the van and walked toward Papa John’s but left the restaurant area in the Dodge Caravan around 10 minutes later.

Video showed the same van returning to the parking lot about 40 minutes later, when the unknown person again got out and walked toward Papa John’s.

Another 40 minutes goes by, and that’s when the person could be seen on surveillance video returning to the Dodge Caravan, which then drove behind Papa John’s without headlights on.

According to court documents, police learned that on February 7th, Benitez-Tilley – the former Papa John’s worker– was a passenger in a gold Dodge Caravan that had been impounded by Elkhart Police.

Based on a still photo of the suspect obtained from restaurant footage, the Papa John’s employee who had last worked with the victims confirmed the suspect in the photograph was Benitez-Tilley.

On Sunday, February 13th, Goshen Police drove by a home on South 11th Street in the city and found a gold Dodge Caravan backed into a driveway. That night, homicide detectives went to the home on 11th Street and found Jose, who agreed to a recorded interview at the Goshen Police Department.

Suspect’s interview with police

After waiving his Miranda rights, Benitez-Tilley reportedly told investigators he drove the gold Dodge Caravan on February 12th and went to Papa John’s twice that night. It was on that second visit when court papers say Jose admitted he shot and killed Haley Smith and Dustin Carr with a handgun.

After Haley was dead, the suspect told police in the interview that he tried to have sex with her and that he tried to get rid of both victims’ bodies but was physically unable to do so.

Benitez-Tilley also reportedly revealed that he stole Haley’s purse, jewelry from Dustin, cash from the Papa John’s office but was unable to break into the restaurant’s safe before he left.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office said formal charges for Benitez-Tilley are expected on Wednesday, with his initial hearing set for Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.