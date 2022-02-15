Ask the Doctor: Indigestion, ibuprofen, and hammer toes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (From Sue): “I get indigestion when eating certain foods and sometimes it causes chest pain. I’ve been on medication for high blood pressure, so sometimes the pain concerns me even though I think it’s just from the food. When should I be concerned?”

DR. BOB : Indigestion is typically caused by bloating in the stomach. This can lead to acid getting into the feeding tube or esophagus. This can cause burning chest pain, nausea, reflux of food, or abdominal pain.

Indigestion is mostly just an annoyance, but long-term acid can cause serious problems in the feeding tube. In general, we recommend trying to eat small meals, avoid carbonated beverages, and avoid fatty or spicy foods.

Over-the-counter antacids can help reduce symptoms as well.

If someone has a typical story for heart burn, we usually do not get overly concerned with the chest pain. Chest pain from the heart typically occurs with exertion rather than after meals.

However, it is always reasonable to schedule an appointment with your doctor to discuss any chest pain you are having.

Question #2 (From Debbie): “How much ibuprofen is too much? I take it regularly for joint pain and I’m wondering if it’s bad to take it every day.”

DR. BOB : Some people should never take ibuprofen or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. These would include patients with chronic kidney disease, heart disease, history of stroke, or history of bleeding in the digestive tract.

For people without these problems, our general recommendation on ibuprofen is to take the smallest effective dose for the least amount of time needed. There is not simple answer to how much is too much.

It is best to only take ibuprofen for a short period of time. If you plan to take ibuprofen long term, it is important to check with your doctor and have your blood work monitored occasionally.

Question #3 (From John): “My hammer toes have been hurting lately. Is there anything I can do for the pain?”

DR. BOB : Hammer toe describes a pattern of changes in the toes.

Due to arthritis or other medical problems in the body, the architecture of the end of the foot can develop weakness. This can lead the toe to get stuck in a flexed position.

This results in the toe looking like a hammer. This problem can lead to pain and in people with diabetes can cause some complications.

If the pain is mild, you can try to buddy tape the toe to a toe beside. You can also try purchasing over the counter hammer toe pads or orthopedic straps.

Ultimately if it isn’t working, the best treatment is surgery.

