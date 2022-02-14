Advertisement

Washington, Fairfield girls basketball heading to semi-state

By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Multiple Michiana area teams took the court Saturday for regional championships on Saturday, and a couple are now just one step away from competing for a state title.

In 4A, Plymouth fell in regional semi-finals to Crown Point, 59-32. Also in 4A, Penn lost in their semi-final round game against Crown Point, 47-42.

In 3A, South Bend Washington is crowned regional champions after steamrolling both of their opponents Saturday by a combined 69 points. Washington were runner-ups for the state title a year ago. They’ll face Garrett Saturday in the semi-state round.

In 2A, Fairfield beat their pair of regional opponents by a combined 30 points to advance to semi-state. There, the Falcons will take on Frankton for the chance to go to the state championship.

And in 1A ball, The Argos Dragons’ impressive run comes to an end in their regional championship game as they lost to North White, 36-26.

Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team completes “Operation Wintertime”

