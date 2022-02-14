Upset bid falls short as #3 Louisville dominates #18 Notre Dame Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team found themselves unable to capture lighting in a bottle for a second time Sunday, falling to this week’s #3 team in the country less than a week after beating last week’s third-ranked team.

The Louisville Cardinals went on an 11-2 run to close the 1st half, taking them into the halftime break with a double-digit lead. From there, things snowballed for Notre Dame who could never quite get clicking all afternoon, and ended up losing 73-47. The Irish shot a maddening 2-22 from three-point range (good for just over 9%), were out-rebounded by a wide margin, and lost the turnover battle 16-13.

It all adds up to Notre Dame’s worst loss of the season, unseating their 19-point drubbing at the hands of UConn back in early December. They’ll look to get back on track with just three games to go in the regular season -- the last of which will be a rematch between the Irish and the Cardinals inside the friendly confines of Purcell Pavilion. The Irish women’s basketball team has yet to lose a home game this season, going 12-0 at home to this point.

