Upset bid falls short as #3 Louisville dominates #18 Notre Dame Sunday

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey tries to get her team's attention during the second half of an...
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey tries to get her team's attention during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team found themselves unable to capture lighting in a bottle for a second time Sunday, falling to this week’s #3 team in the country less than a week after beating last week’s third-ranked team.

The Louisville Cardinals went on an 11-2 run to close the 1st half, taking them into the halftime break with a double-digit lead. From there, things snowballed for Notre Dame who could never quite get clicking all afternoon, and ended up losing 73-47. The Irish shot a maddening 2-22 from three-point range (good for just over 9%), were out-rebounded by a wide margin, and lost the turnover battle 16-13.

It all adds up to Notre Dame’s worst loss of the season, unseating their 19-point drubbing at the hands of UConn back in early December. They’ll look to get back on track with just three games to go in the regular season -- the last of which will be a rematch between the Irish and the Cardinals inside the friendly confines of Purcell Pavilion. The Irish women’s basketball team has yet to lose a home game this season, going 12-0 at home to this point.

