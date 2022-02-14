Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Saturday night double murder at Elkhart business

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a double homicide over the weekend.

Officials say 22-year-old Haley Smith and 37-year-old Dustin Carr were working on Saturday night, Feb. 12, at an Elkhart business when they were murdered. Their bodies were discovered when another employee arrived for work the next morning.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, of Goshen, had been inside the business as it was closing when he killed the two victims. It was reported that the killings were targeted at the specific victims.

Formal charges are anticipated by Wednesday, and an initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, February 17, at 8:30 a.m. in the Elkhart Circuit Court.

The investigation is on-going and we are working on uncovering more details.

