South Bend Housing Authority to demolish & replace Rabbi Shulman & Monroe Circle apartments with new affordable housing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in a long time, the South Bend Housing Authority is developing a plan to demolish two of its largest properties to create new ones.

“The Rabbi Shulman development and Monroe Circle is our number one priority. Its deteriorated to the point where the amount of money to repair is greater than the amount it will take to replace it,” SBHA Executive Director Catherine Lamberg says.

According to Lamberg, the once Rabbi Shulman Apartments will soon become what it should have been -- a safe and affordable place for people to live. But in years past, it has been nothing but problematic with failed maintenance and management.

“The infrastructure in the buildings are pretty bad, they are older. Long term neglect of management and maintenance has really put them in the position they are in,” Lamberg says.

While the building now sits without anyone in it, the apartments behind it know as Monroe Circle are still full.

“We have not yet started relocation from Monroe Circle because we are not that far along in the process but when we do get to that point, we’ve learned lessons from the past. We’ve talked to our residents. We’ve given them information along the way so they know what to anticipate,” Lamberg says.

With proper state and federal funding, Lamberg says a focus on providing more affordable housing is exactly what South Bend needs.

“While we have a large job to do here and we are working diligently, we are extremely excited about the possibilities. To see the city of South Bend grow in this respect with quality affordable housing is exciting. We hope the community is excited as we are to know the possibilities of what can happen and what will happen here at the South Bend Housing Authority,” Lamberg says.

While nothing is set in stone, Lamberg says she hopes to see demolition begin within the next six months.

