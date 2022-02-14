Advertisement

Sophomore swimmer for Penn breaks state record

IHSAA
IHSAA(WPTA)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School swimmer Lily Christianson has been here before.

Despite being just a sophomore, Christianson came into this year’s IHSAA swimming & diving state finals as the defending champion in the 50m freestyle. She’d go on to defend that title and then some this weekend, breaking the an 18-year-old state record in the event en route to earning her 2nd straight state title.

The previous record of 22.15 was set by Carmel’s Amy Bilquist in 2015 -- Christianson broke the record by just one-hundredth of a second, finishing her race with a time of 22.14.

