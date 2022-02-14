SILVER ALERT: 79-year-old missing from South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Police need the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man from South Bend.

Peter Metcalf was last seen on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. wearing a black Air Force hat, a shirt, navy blue coat, and blue jeans.

Metcalf could be driving a red 2016 Ford Edge with Indiana license plate WA9ND.

He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Metcalf’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Joseph County Police Department.

