Second person charged with murder in deadly Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities in Michigan City have made another arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas Eve.

17-year-old Shamar Williams is now behind bars for murder and several other charges. He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Charges were previously filed against 24-year-old old Mark Wright Jr. for murder. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

Both are charged with the murder of 20-year-old London Lamonte Long. Officers found long lying on the sidewalk near Wabash Street and West 11th Street in Michigan City after reports of gunfire in the area on Christmas Eve.

