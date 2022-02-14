Advertisement

RV units destroyed at Goshen plant

Several RV units were destroyed by a fire at a Keystone plant in Goshen.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Fire Department is investigating a fire at an RV plant.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Corrie Dr. at a Keystone RV plant just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A Goshen Battalion Chief tells us that 17 fifth-wheel RV units were destroyed, while several others were damaged.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 90 minutes with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

