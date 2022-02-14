RV units destroyed at Goshen plant

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Fire Department is investigating a fire at an RV plant.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Corrie Dr. at a Keystone RV plant just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A Goshen Battalion Chief tells us that 17 fifth-wheel RV units were destroyed, while several others were damaged.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 90 minutes with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

