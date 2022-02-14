Advertisement

Movies coming to the Morris Performing Arts Center this month

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center is launching a special movie series to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

This Saturday the theatre will feature “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. Tickets are $15 and will benefit the Morris 100 Capital Campaign.

There’s also a showing of Disney’s Soul on February 20 at 3 p.m. as part of South Bend’s Black History Month Celebration.

Tickets for Soul are free to the public and can be found on the Morris Center website.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
UPDATE: Investigation underway in Elkhart after two bodies found
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Seasonal Whiplash Wednesday and Thursday
Several RV units were destroyed by a fire at a Keystone plant in Goshen.
RV units destroyed at Goshen plant
A woman reports two men stole her car while she was pumping gas at the BP station off Mayflower...
Car stolen at gas pump in South Bend
First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday

Latest News

According SBHA Executive Director Catherine Lamberg, each property has deteriorated to the...
South Bend Housing Authority to demolish & replace Rabbi Shulman & Monroe Circle apartments with new affordable housing
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Michigan schools are facing a myriad of problems as the Michigan Education Association released...
Michigan school systems face a myriad of obstacles
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes