Movies coming to the Morris Performing Arts Center this month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center is launching a special movie series to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

This Saturday the theatre will feature “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. Tickets are $15 and will benefit the Morris 100 Capital Campaign.

There’s also a showing of Disney’s Soul on February 20 at 3 p.m. as part of South Bend’s Black History Month Celebration.

Tickets for Soul are free to the public and can be found on the Morris Center website.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.