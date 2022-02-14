Michiana celebrates 5 years of the ”House that Love Built”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Not only is it Valentine’s Day today, but it’s also a special day for a local charity.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana is celebrating its 5th anniversary of the “House that Love Built,” their 20-room facility that provides a home away from home for families of sick and injured children ages 21 and younger.

The charity has been helping Michiana families for over 20 years and provides shelter, meals, fresh linen, hygiene products, and even have a support dog named Gus, that they call their Chief Pawsitivity Officer.

“This place is run by the community, through and through. We truly have donations from individuals, corporations; this Michiana community has been phenomenal in making sure that we’re able to provide even more services to families that need us the most,” said Kierstin Miller, President & CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.

There are still tickets available for their annual Mardi Gras fundraiser. A link to their website is posted below.

Rhmcmichiana.org

