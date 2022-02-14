Men’s hoops wins fourth straight, toppling Clemson on the road

CLEMSON, S.C. (WNDU) - The Irish men’s basketball team looks red-hot at the right time.

They’ve been ripping through their conference schedule lately, and are now winners of 8 of their last games after cutting up Clemson on the road 76-61. The Irish got 20+ point performances from both Blake Wesley and Dane Goodwin on the way to the victory.

Next up for the team is a one-game home defense on Wednesday against Boston College. The Irish lost to the Eagles 73-56 when these two teams played each other back at the start of December.

