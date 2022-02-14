Medical Moment: New discoveries in ovarian cancer research

(WNDU) - When it comes to treatment for ovarian cancer patients doctors usually recommend surgery and chemotherapy.

However, an innovative treatment called immunotherapy which uses a patient’s own immune cells has proven to be effective for other types of cancer but has limited success in ovarian cancer.

Now, researchers may have discovered one of the reasons why, and as a result, may have a targeted treatment for it.

Researchers in Pittsburgh have identified cells, called mesenchymal cells, or MSC, that form a barrier around ovarian cancer. This means that immunotherapies designed for a patient’s own T-cells won’t work.

“So the T-cells come to the tumor but they get stuck on the outside and they can’t get in and do their job,” MD at the Women’s Cancer Research Center UPMC, Ronald Buckanovich, said.

Those cells then travel to the cancer through what’s called the hedgehog pathway.

With an important role, the hedgehog got its name because in early genetic studies fruit flies with a certain genetic mutation had hair that stood up like a hedgehog. In fact, one of the Harvard researchers who made the discovery had kids who loved videogames so he named one gene after Sonic the Hedgehog.

“There are drugs that inhibit the hedgehog pathway that are FDA approved. They’re used to treat basal cell carcinoma, mengenal blastoma,” Buckanovich said.

Buckanovich and fellow Pittsburg researchers want to test a combination therapy. Patients would take drugs that block the hedgehog genes. They would also take another immunotherapy drug called Atezolizumab. This would allow the immunotherapy drugs past the MSC cells, so they can fight the ovarian cancer.

The scientists tested the drugs in animals, and found the combination worked to allow immune cells to get past the MSC barrier. Researchers have applied to the FDA to begin a small trial of the combination treatment in people. Dr. Buckanovich has anticipated they’ll begin recruiting patients this spring.

