Man arrested for OWI after getting stuck in snow, rear-ending father’s vehicle

Steven Copner
Steven Copner(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated after receiving help from his father to get his vehicle unstuck.

Police responded to the area of County Road 600 West just south of U.S. 20 for a possible two-vehicle crash just after 2:10 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they say only one of the involved driver’s was present, and the other driver had left the general vicinity.

Police learned from the driver on-scene that he had received a call from his son telling him the vehicle his son was operating was stuck in the snow. The father responded to the area to help his son.

Once the vehicle had been freed from the snow, the son left and began traveling north on County Road 600 West. The father proceeded to pass the son’s vehicle on County Road 600 West and slow down. That’s when the vehicle the son was operating rear-ended the vehicle his father was operating.

The son was eventually located inside a nearby service station. Police identified him as Steven Copner, 44, of LaPorte.

Copner was found to be impaired and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. Later in the day, Copner was released from the LaPorte County Jail after posting bond.

