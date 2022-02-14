Advertisement

How local restaurants celebrate Super Bowl 56

Taphouse on the Edge celebrates Super Bowl 56.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the football-watching world prepared for the big game, we were curious how local restaurants were commemorating the occasion.

While many local businesses were closed for Super Bowl Sunday, sports bars like Taphouse on the Edge stayed open late to serve the people of Michiana.

Taphouse featured drink specials, fish fry, and $1 tacos, and currently has 23 beers on tap (many of them hailing from the Midwest).

Patrons were making score predictions, discussing “odd” sports bets, making jokes, and raising a toast to togetherness.

Taphouse is open 7 days a week for dine-in and carry-out.

