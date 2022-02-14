First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible through the first half of the day. Some snow covered and icy roads are possible during the morning. Take it slow when you are heading out. Temperatures begin the day in the single digits, rising up into the middle 20s through afternoon. Clouds will begin to clear through the early evening. High of 24.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing late. Temperatures will drop back into the teens. Staying chilly with mostly calm winds. Low of 14.

TUESDAY: Turning mild under a mixture of sun and clouds. Winds will increase throughout the day. Breezy by the evening with winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Highs will be back into the upper 30s during the afternoon. High of 38.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds increasing during the morning with scattered showers developing during the early afternoon. Scattered showers give way to periods of rain. Winds will increase out of the south with gusts to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will rise to near 50 degrees by the early evening. Rain becomes heavier in the overnight hours as the cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures stay in the upper 40s past midnight. High of 50.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: During the early morning rain will change to a sleet or icy mix. This will last a few hours as the cold air begins to move through the area from northwest to southeast. On the back side of the system, we will see a period of moderate snow with snow showers continuing into the afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s during the early morning hours and drop drastically during the day. Temperatures in the middle 20s during the middle of the day with temps falling to near 10 degrees late in the evening. Snow covered and icy roads are likely as temperatures drop. Keep checking back as we start to nail the specifics and timing down over the next day.

LONG RANGE: After this storm system moves through, the chilly air will be around into Friday with highs likely into the 20s. This does not last long as we may return into the 40s over the weekend with a few more chances for some rain or rain and snow showers into next week. The rest of February looks mild and damp. Temperatures likely average out into the lower 40s. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, February 13th , 2022

Sunday’s High: 19

Sunday’s Low: 3

Precipitation: 0.02″

Snowfall: 1.1″

