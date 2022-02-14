Advertisement

Elkhart County traffic stop leads to discovery of marijuana, THC products, mushrooms

Police say a search revealed several plastic bags of marijuana, a bag of mushrooms, two duffle...
Police say a search revealed several plastic bags of marijuana, a bag of mushrooms, two duffle bags of THC edibles and three actual marijuana plants.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County led police to several pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, and numerous THC products.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the Middlebury exit. When officers stopped the car for a moving violation, they smelled and saw marijuana in the car.

They say a search revealed several plastic bags of marijuana, a bag of mushrooms, two duffle bags of THC edibles and three actual marijuana plants.

22-year-old Victoria Townsend and 30-year-old Keenya Alexandre, both from New York state, were arrested.

Full release from Indiana State Police:

A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road lead to the discovery of several pounds of raw marijuana, THC edibles, and other THC products last night.

On February 13, 2022, at approximately 10:27 p.m., Trooper Samuel Waterhouse stopped a silver 2019 Ford Escape on the Indiana Toll Road after observing it commit a moving violation as it travelled eastbound near the 104 mile marker. This is approximately three miles west of the Middlebury Exit.

While speaking to the driver, Victoria Townsend, 22 of Jamaica, NY Waterhouse smelled the odor of raw marijuana and saw marijuana in plain view. A subsequent search of the Ford revealed several plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, a plastic bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms, two duffle bags filled with THC edibles and other THC products, and three marijuana plants. The suspected marijuana, THC edibles, and THC products had a weight of approximately six pounds.

Townsend and her passenger, Keenya Alexandre, 30 of Oswego, NY were arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Cultivating Marijuana. Townsend and Alexandre were both taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

