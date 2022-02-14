Advertisement

Double homicide investigation in Elkhart

Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a building on Cassopolis Street.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after dispatch received a call on Sunday about two bodies that were found.

Officers quickly responded to a building in the 1500 block of Cassopolis Street and located the deceased individuals - a male and a female - at approximately 10:15 a.m. They were found behind the building.

Elkhart Police said the names of the deceased male and female are being withheld at this time, pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

